2 employees injured at Southington forge fire

SOUTHINGTON — Two people were taken to the hospital following a Sunday afternoon forge fire.

Multiple fire departments responded to 355 Atwater Street for a large fire right before 2:10 p.m.

Two employees on Rex Forge were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

A small piece of Atwater Street was closed.

Meriden, Bristol, and Cheshire fire departments were called for mutual aid.

Battalion Chief Glenn Dube said the fire extended from two large metal presses towards the walls and ceiling.

Firefighters said that the fire was knocked down at 2:34 p.m.

The building suffered structural damage but Chief Dube said the business should be opened by tomorrow.

DEEP was called to the scene to investigate possible runoff into the Quinnpiac River.

Chief Dube said there have been four significant fires at this facility since 2003.

Since the forge’s complex is so big, firefighters had to about a 1/2 mile of fire hose.