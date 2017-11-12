× Firefighters responded to large fire at forge in Southington

SOUTHINGTON — Multiple Fire Departments have responded to a large fire at 355 Atwater Street.

Firefighters responded to calls of the fire right before 2:10 p.m.

Police dispatched said that the building is a forge. Police could not say if the building was open or closed at the time of the fire.

A small piece of Atwater Street has been closed.

Meriden, Bristol, and Cheshire fire departments have been called for mutual aid.

Firefighters said that the fire was knocked down but do not have the exact time it was knocked down.

The cause of the fire still remains unknown.

Stay with FOX61 News as the story develops.