NFL players observe moment of silence to honor veterans before games

No NFL players protested during the national anthem before early games as the league celebrated Veterans Day weekend by honoring the military.

The NFL Players Association had asked all players to observe a two-minute moment of silence before games to honor veterans.

Even players who have been protesting most of the season stood for the anthem this week, including the Seahawks Michael Bennett, who stood before Thursday night’s game. Titans receiver Rishard Matthews walked onto the field holding hands with soldiers and stood with teammates for the anthem for the first time since President Donald Trump criticized players for protesting.

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began the protest movement last season. He remains unsigned and has filed a complaint that team owners colluded against him because of the protests — aimed at police brutality against African-Americans and other issues.