Norwich man arrested for breaking into 20 cars, setting fire: Norwich Police

NORWICH — Police have arrested a man in connection with almost two dozen car break ins and setting a dumpster fire.

David Small, 45, of Norwich was charged with 20 counts of third degree burglary, three counts of attempted third degree burglary and one count of reckless burning.

Police said on May 24, they were called to investigate a number of car break ins. A similar string of break ins also happened on the morning of June 10, also in the Westside area. However this time, a resident was awakened by the sound of a car door shutting. They saw a suspicious man in their driveway breaking into their car. Police attempted to track the suspect with a K-9 unit and discovered a fire in the dumpster behind Teacher’s Memorial School. The delay caused the tracking to be unsuccessful.

Investigators developed Small as a suspect and he was arrested Thursday. He was held on $75,000 bond and will be in court on Nov. 13.

