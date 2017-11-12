× One person in critical condition, another arrested after Hartford crash

Hartford police are investigating a two car motor vehicle accident that happened just after 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Park and Zion Streets.

Police say one 70 year old woman is in critical condition at Hartford Hospital. An eyewitness to the crash tells FOX61’s Esther Katro that she had to be cut out of the vehicle. Police say another person is under arrest.

The two heavily damaged vehicles are still on the scene and both roads are closed while police are still reconstructing the accident. But they do say that driving under the influence is suspected, and after reviewing traffic camera footage, they say speed was definitely a factor.

We’ll have more on the FOX Morning News on FOX61.com as the story develops.