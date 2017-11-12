Trumbull High marching band places 2nd; Southington high places 5th in national competition

EAST RUTHERFORD NJ – Two Connecticut high school marching bands got high marks in the U.S. Bands Open Class National Championships Saturday night.

Trumbull High School Golden Eagle Marching Band was a close second with an overall score of 97.613, only .162 out of first place. They were also awarded Best Percussion, Best Color Guard and Best Visual according to their Facebook page.

The Southington High School Marching Band placed fifth.

The competition was held at Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey and featured some of the best high school bands in the country. The Southington Blue Knights competed against eight other teams in their division.

Sara Ossias, the director of bands at Southington High School said, “it’s what we work for all season.”

The bands aren’t the only Connecticut High School in the competition, Norwalk High Schools are played at MetLife Stadium as well. It was unclear where they placed.