Video: Marine proposes to girlfriend during University of New Haven halftime performance  

NEW HAVEN -- This Veterans Day was made extra special for one couple at the University of New Haven.

Marine Sergeant Connor Spear proposed to his girlfriend during the halftime performance at the school's football game yesterday.

His now fiance, Brianna Hill, is a senior at the University of New Haven and a member of the marching band.

"They started their show and I walked down, snuck behind the bleachers, and when they did their final section of the song I ran up to the 50 yard line and waited for my cue and then once the song started playing is when I walked across the stage," said Spear.

The two are both from New Jersey and started dating almost 2 years ago.