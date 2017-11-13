Chilly night with temps in the mid 30s; temps in the 40s Tuesday

The rain is over, with cold air sticking around for the next couple of days. This cold air is nothing like what we experienced this weekend. The airmass that was in place has been modified significantly thanks to ocean influence.

Canadian high pressure building in will keep the cool air in place Tuesday and Wednesday with some sunshine at times.

After a brief warmup Wednesday (into the 50s), Another cold front will cross the region Thursday with a band of light rain showers. Temps will fall back a little bit as we look to the upcoming weekend storm. It could get quite interesting around here with a storm that could deliver rain and possibly some wintry precipitation depending on the storm track. Latest model projections bring a soaker in on Saturday, with what looks to be enough cold air for snow on the backside of the storm. the system will be slow to exit the region bringing a threat of snow and rain showers into the area for Sunday. Everything should wind down by Sunday evening, paving the way for a chilly Monday.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 30-35 degrees.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High: mid 40s.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: Upper 40s.

Thursday: Chance for an early shower, then partly sunny. High: Low 50s.

Friday: Early sun, then increasing afternoon clouds. High: mid 40s.

Saturday: Chance of snow/rain to rain… Breezy and chilly. High: Around 40

Sunday: Partly cloudy, windy and cold. Chance for snow flurries. High: 35-40.

