WATCH LIVE: Family reacts after court issues stay for Cheshire mom facing deportation

HARTFORD — The Second Circuit Court has issued a stay for the Cheshire woman who was facing deportation Monday.

Now: @SenBlumenthal on temporary stay for #ct Mom Denada Rondos fighting deportation “We are going to continue to fight for this family.” — Keith McGilvery (@Keith_McGilvery) November 13, 2017

Religious leaders of several faiths came together Sunday night for the Rondos family. Thousands of community members also gathered to lend support to the family.

Denada Rondo’s husband and three children are U.S. citizens but she isn’t. Denada moved to the U.S. illegally in 2002 to escape violence in Albania. In 2007, ICE issued a removal order against her. Two months ago immigration officials refused to grant her stay after several attempts of applying for citizenship.

“This is such a misguided decision,” said congresswoman Elizabeth Esty. “All we’re asking for is that they don’t try to deport her tomorrow and allow her to stay and make her case.”

Denada recently filed a new asylum claim arguing that Albania is too dangerous of a country to stay. as of now, she is scheduled to go to JFK airport by 8:30pm Monday for deportation.