Enfield Town Hall closed due to lack of heat

ENFIELD — A heating problem has caused officials to close the town hall building until Wednesday.

Officials released a statement saying:

The Town Hall building, located at 820 Enfield Street will be closed from 11 AM today, until 9 AM Wednesday November 15 due to lack of heat. Notices will be sent to residents through an Everbridge notification, press releases and a notification via our website. ‘

Tonight’s Council and tomorrows Board of Education swearing in ceremonies will still be taking place in the Council Chambers as planned.