Enfield Town Hall closed due to lack of heat

Posted 11:42 AM, November 13, 2017, by , Updated at 12:02PM, November 13, 2017

Photo from Google Street View

ENFIELD — A heating problem has caused officials to close the town hall building until Wednesday.

Officials released a statement saying:

The Town Hall building, located at 820 Enfield Street will be closed from 11 AM today, until 9 AM Wednesday November 15 due to lack of heat.  Notices will be sent to residents through an Everbridge notification, press releases and a notification via our website.  ‘

Tonight’s Council and tomorrows Board of Education swearing in ceremonies will still be taking place in the Council Chambers as planned.

 

 

 

 