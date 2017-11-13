× Hartford car theft suspect threatened owner with gun; Victim returns fire

HARTFORD — Police said a juvenile suspect in a car theft was shot by the owner of the car the suspect was stealing.

According to police, a Hartford resident was warming their car up in the driveway Monday morning when it was stolen. The car owner notified police.

A short time later the car owner located his car on Maple Avenue and confronted the juvenile driving the car. The driver pointed gun at car owner according to police. The car owner returned fire with his legal firearm and the juvenile drove away in the stolen car.

Several minutes later, police a 911 on South Street for a victim with a gun shot wound and a short time later, the car was recovered on Webster Street.

Police said the 17-year-old juvenile was from New Britain and has an outstanding arrest warrant for auto theft.