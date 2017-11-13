Police: Livery cab driver hit with hockey stick before death

NEW YORK — New York City police said a livery cab driver has died after an angry pedestrian struck him in the head with a hockey stick and the driver crashed the car.
Police arrested Kohji Kosugi, of Manhattan, on a manslaughter charge Sunday.
Police said the 68-year-old Toyota Camry livery cab driver was hit in the head by Kosugi late Saturday while the driver was stopped at a Manhattan intersection.
The driver returned to his vehicle, drove for several blocks and struck a median.
He was identified him as Randolph Tolk, of West New York, New Jersey. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Police did not give a motive for the attack.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
40.783060 -73.971249