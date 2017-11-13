× Public hearing Monday morning on alleged abuse at Whiting Forensic

HARTFORD — A public hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. Monday morning at the Legislative Office Building, where lawmakers will hear testimony from the Department of Public Health and Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services regarding the scandal surrounding the Whiting Forensic Division at Connecticut Valley Hospital.

A Republican state senator is holding the hearing to discuss operations at Connecticut’s only maximum-security psychiatric hospital, where nearly a dozen employees have been charged with alleged abuse.

Heather Somers of Groton, a Senate co-chairman of the General Assembly’s Public Health Committee, said she has invited the state’s Departments of Public Health and Mental Health and Addiction Services to testify Monday at the Legislative Office Building and answer questions from legislators.

Members of the public, including current and former employees, will also have an opportunity to speak.

Last month, a tenth staff member at the state-run Whiting Forensic Division of the Connecticut Valley Hospital in Middletown was arrested in connection with alleged abuse of a patient. Thirty-seven staff members are also on administrative leave pending an investigation.