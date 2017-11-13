Raw and cool, with highs in the 40s, some sun possible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A weak storm, passing well south of the area, will bring us a few showers this morning. Expect some rainfall at times, and even a few snow showers mixing in across northern CT.

Canadian high pressure keeps the cool dry air in place Tuesday and Wednesday with some sunshine at times.

Another cold front will cross the region Thursday with a band of light rain showers. Temperatures by then will return to normal which is around 50 degrees. It will be a bit cooler on Friday but at least not the arctic cold that we experienced this past weekend.

This upcoming weekend could get quite interesting around here with a storm that could deliver rain and possibly some wintry precipitation depending on the storm track. Models are showing a rather potent storm moving into the mid west and northeast with the projected storm track west of New England with possible secondary development along or just south of New England. This scenario could potentially change the rain to snow as colder air gets wrapped into the system late Saturday night into Sunday before ending. Yes, it’s that the time of the year when we begin to get a preview of winter.

Forecast Details:

Today: Chance for a morning rain shower (could be a snow shower in the hills). Mostly cloudy. High: mid 40s.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 30s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High: mid 40s.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: mid-upper 40s.

Thursday: Chance for an early shower, then partly sunny. High: 45-50.

Friday: Early sun, then increasing afternoon clouds. High: mid-upper 40s.

Saturday: Chance of snow/rain to rain… Breezy and chilly. High: 40s

Sunday: Partly cloudy, windy and cold. Chance for snow flurries. High: 35-40.

