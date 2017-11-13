× Report: CT ranked one of best states to live in

CONNECTICUT — According to a recently released report, Connecticut was rated one of the best states to live in.

24/7 Wall St., a financial news and opinion company, ranked the top best 50 states to live in.

“People who contemplate such a move would certainly consider a state’s overall quality of life. While every person is different and may weigh certain factors more than others, quality of life generally consists of a multitude of factors, including an area’s economy, jobs market, income levels, poverty, crime, education levels, health care, transportation, and whether the area is generally desirable,” said the company.

In the rankings, Connecticut was ranked third. Here’s how they rated the state:

10-yr. population change: +2.0% (6th smallest increase)

Annual unemployment: 5.1% (tied — 16th highest)

Poverty rate: 9.8% (4th lowest)

Life expectancy at birth: 80.8 years (3rd longest)

“Longevity is determined by many factors, but it is a good sign for quality of life. Connecticut’s population can expect to live an average of 80.8 years, the third longest life expectancy after California and Hawaii. Residents with higher incomes are more likely to have access to healthy activities and food, and better health care. In Connecticut, the median household income of $73,433 a year the third highest of any state, which might help explain the state’s long-lived population. Connecticut also has a relatively high rate of health insurance coverage, as well as the fifth lowest violent crime rate in the country.”

For full rankings, click here.