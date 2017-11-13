× Sharon Butterworth named Assistant News Director at FOX61

HARTFORD — FOX 61, Tribune Broadcasting’s Hartford & New Haven television station, announced Monday Sharon Butterworth will join the station as Assistant News Director, reporting to Liz Grey Godbout, VP News/News Director.

Butterworth will help oversee the FOX61 newsroom with more than 9 hours of news programming a day.

Before joining Tribune, Butterworth was the Executive Producer of Special Projects for NBC Connecticut, where she was responsible for the station’s investigative news division. Butterworth also served as Managing Editor for the station. Previously, she was the Executive Producer for WPLG in Miami, overseeing the evening newscasts. Butterworth also served as a producer at CBS in Miami, NECN in Massachusetts and WFSB in Hartford, CT.

She holds a BA in Communications from the University of Connecticut

“Sharon is a proven leader with extensive experience in the Connecticut and Miami television markets. A tremendous asset in multimedia platforms and a Connecticut native, Sharon will serve our viewers and our award-winning news team extremely well.” said Grey Godbout.