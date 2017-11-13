× Trump nominates Azar for HHS secretary

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he will nominate former pharmaceutical executive Alex Azar to be next secretary of health and human services.

Happy to announce, I am nominating Alex Azar to be the next HHS Secretary. He will be a star for better healthcare and lower drug prices! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2017

More details as they be come available.