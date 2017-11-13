× Two arrested for assaulting South Windsor police officer

SOUTH WINDSOR — Police arrested a man and woman in connection with the assault on a police officer during a traffic stop.

Police said the driver, Davin Ware, 20, of Hartford, was charged with assault on an officer, interfering with an officer, weapon in a motor vehicle, operating under suspension and defective headlamps. The passenger, Juliann Patenaude, 18, of Broad Brook, was charged with assault on a police officer and possession of marijuana.

Police said around 9 p.m. on Saturday, a South Windsor Police officer stopped a vehicle on Sullivan Avenue at Graham Road for a violation. The officer learned the operators’ license was under suspension and that he was in possession of weapon and marijuana. Police said the driver had a BB gun that looked like a real firearm and also found marijuana and packaging materials consistent with sale. When the suspect was asked to get out of the car, he attempted to break the officer’s fingers according to police. The passenger also attempted to assist her boyfriend in preventing the officer from making an arrest. The two arresting officers both sustained minor injuries as a result of the altercation.

Patenaude was later released on a $5,000.00 surety bond.

Davin Ware was released on a written promise to appear. Both Ware and Patenaude are scheduled to appear at Manchester Superior Court on November 30.