× Westfield State University in Mass on lockdown

WESTFIELD, Mass. — Westfield State University is under lockdown after reports of a suspicious person on campus.

Massachusetts State Police said in a tweet, “Troopers responding to Westfield State University to assist campus PD for report of suspicious man. Description is white male w/ trench coat, backpack and possibly body armor. Search underway. Info NOT confirmed as accurate yet. Campus currently locked down. Updates to come.”

Any witnesses who have not come forward please do so. We want to talk to anybody who may have seen this person. Any information is helpful https://t.co/Ohl83tKheY — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 13, 2017

The school posted on their website for people on campus to stay in place until further notice.