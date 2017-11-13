Woman in need of second double-lung transplant celebrates dream wedding
Just one week after being told that she wasn’t a good candidate for a double-lung transplant, 27-year-old Caleigh Haber scratched plans to celebrate her engagement to Bryan Takayama, and instead married him in a ceremony focused on making the most of the time that they have together.
“Neither of us wanted to waste a day alive not being all in with one another,” Haber, who has cystic fibrosis, told FOX News.
Harber has already undergone a double-lung transplant, but has spent the past several months fighting as her body rejects the donated organs. About a week ahead of the planned Oct. 28 engagement party, Haber had met with her transplant team to discuss her options and was told that she wasn’t a good candidate for a second surgery. It was then that she and her fiancé, Bryan Takayama, decided to forego the party and get married instead.