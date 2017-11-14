A ‘Taste of Bradley’ lands beyond the security lines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR LOCKS --- The cattle call, the middle seat, the excess baggage fees -- all reasons why the flying experience has become increasingly more frustrating in recent years.

On Tuesday, Bradley International Airport worked to showcase what is positive about traveling through their gates. The "Taste of Bradley" was designed to spotlight the new restaurants and shops that have landed at the airport in the past years.

"We know we are selling convenience at Bradley," said Kevin Dillon who has been the executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority since 2012.

Dillon said that Bradley is working to provide more options for passengers to enjoy and indulge while sitting in the terminal.

"Folks don't realize that a lot of work goes into the concessions here at the airport and we want to showcase that."

Dunkin' Donuts and McDonald's are popular stops at Bradley but outposts like Phillips Seafood, the Escape Lounge, to the new Two Roads Tap Room in the airport are all designed to offer something more upscale.

"We want the travelers experience to be as comfortable as it can be," Dillon said.

Tyrone Davis, a partner at the Phillips Seafood said the food and services that have moved into Bradley have improved.

"You don't have to go to New York or anyplace to get a flight and a good meal to eat," he said.

Among the stops that the airport focused on were the International Shoppes, a duty-free store, Sweet U. Candies, InMotion, an electronics store, Shades, a sunglasses vendor, and the Black Bear Saloon which specializes in American comfort food.