Authorities say shootings in California leave 5 dead, including shooter; 2 children wounded

RED BLUFF, Calif. — At least five people are dead, including the gunman, after a shooting Tuesday in Northern California’s Tehama County, Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston said.

There were seven shooting scenes, including Rancho Tehama Elementary School, and it appears the attacker was “randomly picking targets,” police said.

Police fatally shot the attacker after reports of at least five crime scenes, Johnston told CNN affiliate KHSL in Chico, California. The Corning Union Elementary School District said a shooting had occurred at Rancho Tehama Elementary School.

“This is a sad day for us here in Tehama County,” Johnston said.

In a brief statement on its website, the school district said: “We have had an active shooter incident at Rancho Tehama Elementary this morning. There are confirmed injuries.”

Johnston says five people were killed, including the shooter, and that two children are among the wounded. Hospital says they are treating seven people, including three minors.

Johnston says the gunman had a semi-automatic rifle and two handguns and was randomly picking targets. The shooting apparently did not start at the school.

The school district was cooperating with local law enforcement, according to its statement. No other details were available.