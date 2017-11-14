Cloudy and cool with drizzle today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Watch for a few patches of black ice across parts of northern and western Connecticut early this morning as temperatures fall near and below freezing. It is not widespread by any means. Also being seen this morning: some snow in spots! A few towns like Torrington and Wolcott have reported snow falling, but no accumulation.

The relatively chilly air mass will be sticking around for the next couple of days. Cool, Canadian high pressure will stretch across Northeast Canada and New England that will keep the cool air in place through Wednesday. Tuesday will feature lots of clouds due to a northeast flow with Wednesday being the brighter with plenty of sunshine.

Another cold front will cross the region Thursday with a band of light rain showers. Sunshine and cooler temps return on Friday before the upcoming weekend storm. This storm will be stronger with significant precipitation as it tracks through the Ohio Valley and into the northeast this weekend. So needless to say, it could get quite interesting around here with a storm that could deliver rain on Saturday, followed by snow showers with what looks to be enough cold air to support the snow on the backside of the storm on Sunday.

Forecast Details:

Today: Mostly cloudy, raw, some areas of drizzle. High: mid 40s.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: Upper 40s.

Thursday: Chance for an early shower, then partly sunny. High: Low 50s.

Friday: Early sun, then increasing afternoon clouds. High: mid 40s.

Saturday: Rain and wind, chilly. High: 40s

Sunday: Partly/mostly cloudy, windy and cold. Chance for snow flurries. High: 35-40.

