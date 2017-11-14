× Connecticut K9s get body armor

The East Hartford and Wallingford police departments have received body armor for their K-9s, Casus and Tate.

Casus and Tate will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K-9 Casus’ vest is sponsored by Protectors of Animals of East Hartford, CT and will be embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Protectors of Animals”.

“Very special thanks go to the generosity and efforts of K9s, Incorporated, and Protectors of Animals,” said East Hartford police Chief Scott Sansom in a statement. “Safety is our top priority, not only for the public, but for our officers as well, which includes our K-9s.”

K-9 Casus Belli joined the East Hartford Police Department Patrol Division after graduating from the New Britain Police Department K-9 Academy in June, 2015. During the last three years he, along with his veteran handler Officer Todd Mona, has received multiple awards and recognition for success during K-9 competitions and for criminal apprehensions.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a charity located in East Taunton, Mass. whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.