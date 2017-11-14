Court hears appeal in Newtown shooting case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWTOWN -- A lawyer for relatives of some Newtown school massacre victims has asked the Connecticut Supreme Court to reinstate a lawsuit against gun maker Remington Arms, saying a rifle made by the company and used in the shooting was too dangerous to sell to the public.

The high court heard arguments Tuesday about whether justices should overturn a lower court's dismissal of the lawsuit filed by a survivor and relatives of nine people killed in the 2012 mass shooting at an elementary school. A decision isn't expected for several months.

The case centers on a Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle made by North Carolina-based Remington and a 2005 federal law that shields gun makers from liability in most cases.

Remington's lawyer argued the federal law prohibits the lawsuit.

20 children and six educators were killed in the shooting.