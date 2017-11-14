Man fighting to keep ’emotional support’ squirrel at condo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEARWATER, Fla. – A Florida man is fighting to keep his pet squirrel, which he says is an emotional support animal, WFTS reports.

Ryan Boylan says he rescued the squirrel shortly after Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

"She's just like an inside cat. She just walks around and hides pecans and hazelnuts which are her two favorites," Boylan told WFTS.

Management at Island Walk Condominiums found out about the rodent after Boylan took her outside.

Pets are defined as cats and dogs at Island Walk and the condominium association told Boylan the squirrel has to go. He is facing eviction over the pet.

Boylan argues the squirrel is an emotional support animal. He suffers from anxiety after a car accident years ago. He has even showed condo management a doctor's note.

Boylan is adamant that giving up the animal is not an option.

"There's absolutely no way I would give her up," Boylan said.