Man with 130 prior arrests breaks into Hartford home, hides in tub with knife

HARTFORD — A Hartford man is under arrested after a woman called police from a safe room in her house while he was stealing her jewelry.

On Monday, police said they went to a home on Woodside Circle for a 911 report from a woman who said somebody broke into her house and was still there.

Police said the homeowner sought shelter in a safe room and calmly maintained contact with police dispatchers while the man was in her house.

Police said they saw broken glass when they got there with HPD K-9 Rosco, and maintained a perimeter of the home, while the woman stayed in contact with them.

Police searched the home and Rosco found Leroy Mims, 57, hiding in the second-floor bathtub of the children’s bathroom. Police said he had a knife and was subdued by Rosco and then patrol officers. Mims had the victim’s jewelry and property in his backpack and pockets when he was arrested .

Police said Mims is a convicted felon with 130 Hartford arrests.

He was charged with home invasion, second-degree larceny, first-degree criminal mischief, carrying a dangerous weapon, and interfering with police.

He is being held on $100,000 bail.