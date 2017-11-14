× New Haven man convicted of killing convenience store clerk

NEW HAVEN — A New Haven man has been convicted of killing a convenience store clerk during a robbery more than two years ago.

The New Haven Register reports that a jury took three hours Monday to convict 26-year-old Jamal Sumler of charges including felony murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery in the April 2015 shooting death of Sanjay Patel in New Haven.

Prosecutors say the 39-year-old Patel was working at a Pay Rite Food/Citgo Station when two masked men entered and pointed guns at him. One suspect jumped over the counter and Patel swing a wooden stool at him. Both suspects then fired multiple shots at Patel and he died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

Sumler is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 23. The second suspect awaits trial.