Pierce Rd. in South Windsor closed due to crash

SOUTH WINDSOR — Pierce Road in South Windsor is closed due to a car crash.

South Windsor Police said the road was closed Tuesday morning after a crash that brought wires down. Police had no estimate on when it would be cleared.

The road is a shortcut between Sullivan Avenue and Ellington Road.

