Police search for Hamden robbery suspect

HAMDEN — A man is wanted after police said he broke into an apartment and stole $500 worth of tools.

On November 4, Hamden Police said they responded to the Lakewood Apartments on reports of a burglary.

“Investigation revealed that an individual attempted to force entry into a 4th floor apartment. He then proceeded to the maintenance office and stole approximately $500.00 worth of tools,” said police.

Police said the man is tan complexion, 6’6”, thin build, trimmed beard, wearing a dark-colored jacket, light-colored dress pants and a white rounded knit skull cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brian Stewart of the Hamden Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (203) 230-4040.