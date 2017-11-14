Runs in the family: New Danbury fire chief taking after his fallen father

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DANBURY -- Two Danbury firefighters have died during an active incident, both at the same fire.

On Tuesday, one of the firefighter's sons was sworn in as deputy chief. Firefighter Joe Halas who died along with Lt. Butch Melody on Osbourne Street in 1982, had his legacy live on through his son, also named Joseph Halas who was promoted to deputy chief.

"A lot of his friends are here from his past cohort and they say he'd be very proud," said Joseph.

"It's very bittersweet obviously. We wish he was here to take part in it and see his son succeed," said Halas' wife, Rachel.

"My main goal is to get everyone home safe every day and night," said Joseph.