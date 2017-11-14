× Shootings at multiple sites kill at least 3, wound kids at school

RED BLUFF, Calif. — Authorities say at least three people have been killed in shootings at multiple locations in rural Northern California, and the shooter has been killed by law enforcement. Students also were shot and wounded at an elementary school.

At least five people have been confirmed dead and others, including at least two children, have been transported to the hospital. It’s not clear if the shooter is included among the dead Tuesday.

Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston tells a TV station in the city of Chico that officers are investigating at least five crime scenes in and around the school in Rancho Tehama Reserve, about 130 miles north of Sacramento.

A witness near the scene told the local TV station she heard 90-100 shots fired. Another witness claimed to see a white pickup truck drive through the school gate and start shooting.

According to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting began at a home and ended up near the school.

Police say students at Rancho Tehama Elementary on Stagecoach Road, located about 20 miles southwest of Red Bluff, are being evacuated to Rancho Tehama Recreation Hall where parents can pick them up.

Jeanine Quist, an administrative assistant with the Corning Union Elementary School District, says no one was killed at the school but a “number” of students were shot and wounded.