Silver Alert issued for 85-year-old Plainville man who needs daily medications

PLAINVILLE — The Plainville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing elderly man, 85-year-old Joseph Zysek of Plainville.

Plainville police said Joseph was last seen wearing a navy blue zip up sweat shirt with a white fleece lining. He also had on black sweat pants and white sneakers.

He is 5’5” tall and weighs about 135 lbs. He was last seen on Tuesday around 4 p.m. in Bristol driving his gray 2012 Chevy Mailbu – plate JZYSEK.

Police said Joseph needs important daily medications and he may be lost and confused.

“Please call the Plainville Police department if you know where Joseph Zysek is. (860) 747-1617,” said police.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.