Stratford PD: Bartender shot inside bar following robbery; suspect on the run

STRATFORD — Stratford Police have closed part of Main Street following reports of shots fired inside a bar Tuesday night.

Stratford Police Chief Joe McNeil said a bartender was shot inside of “BAR” around 7 p.m.

“The robbery occurred shortly before 7 p.m. when an unknown male entered the bar, approached the bartender and demanded money. The bartender complied, was shot once in the abdomen,” said Chief McNeil.

McNeil said the victim was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where he is undergoing surgery for his injury. No information on the victim’s condition was released by police.

McNeil said the suspect is on the run but feel nobody else is in danger. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stratford police Department at 203-385-4100 or 203-385-4145.

