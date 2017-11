Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLETOWN -- Ed Ford Jr., and Tyrell Brown met back in middle school and now, at 20-years-old, they're believed to be the youngest African American Republicans ever elected to political office in Connecticut.

Ford won a seat on the Middletown school board, and Ford was elected to the Middletown Planning and Zoning Commission. Both young men are attending college in Connecticut.

The duo appeared on FOX and Friends Tuesday.