Get all your Manchester Road Race stories and information here

Bail cut for New Haven man charged in crash that killed 4

Posted 11:45 AM, November 15, 2017, by , Updated at 11:48AM, November 15, 2017

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — A judge has reduced bail for a New Haven man authorities say was driving an SUV that crashed in Massachusetts earlier this year, killing four passengers.

The Republican newspaper reports that a judge on Tuesday reduced Aaron Thorne’s bail to $25,000 cash from $50,000.

The attorney for the 19-year-old Thorne asked that the bail be reduced to $5,000, while prosecutors asked that it remain unchanged.

Credit: Patrick Johnson, masslive.com

The New Haven man faces four counts each of manslaughter and motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation stemming from the Jan. 17 crash in Springfield. A 20-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman and two 17-year-old girls died in the crash. The teens were high school students.

Police said he was driving more than 70 mph when the SUV stolen in Milford, struck a tree.

His attorney called the crash a tragedy.

Related stories