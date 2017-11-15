Drake stops man from touching women at concert: ‘I will come out there and f— you up’
During a recent show in Australia, Drake stopped performing to issue a fan a stern ultimatum.
The Grammy Winner stopped mid-performance and pointed to a fan in the crowd and said, “If you don’t stop touching girls, I will come out there and f— you up.” After saying he wasn’t “playing,” he repeated, “If you don’t stop putting your hands on girls, I’m gonna come out there and f— your ass up.”
