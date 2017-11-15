Get all your Manchester Road Race stories and information here

‘Get Out’ to compete as a comedy at Golden Globes

HOLLYWOOD —  “Get Out” which was labeled a “horror” film as its debut — a movie critically acclaimed for its social commentary on race relations,  was placed in the “comedy” category for the 2018 Golden Globes.

“Get Out is a documentary,” said Jordan Peele, director of the movie.

The 38-year-old comedian spoke to CBS “This Morning” on Wednesday where he spoke about the process of the movie made over $200 million in the box office. The movie was centered on a young black man (Daniel Kaluuya), who meets the family of his white girlfriend (played by Allison Williams) when horror takes place.

 Despite making the statement about the film being a documentary, he did comment on the similarities between making a comedy and a horror.

According to Entertainment Weekly, “Get Out” was likely placed in the comedy category to give it a better chance in competing since it defied genres.

