‘Get Out’ to compete as a comedy at Golden Globes
HOLLYWOOD — “Get Out” which was labeled a “horror” film as its debut — a movie critically acclaimed for its social commentary on race relations, was placed in the “comedy” category for the 2018 Golden Globes.
“Get Out is a documentary,” said Jordan Peele, director of the movie.
The 38-year-old comedian spoke to CBS “This Morning” on Wednesday where he spoke about the process of the movie made over $200 million in the box office. The movie was centered on a young black man (Daniel Kaluuya), who meets the family of his white girlfriend (played by Allison Williams) when horror takes place.
Despite making the statement about the film being a documentary, he did comment on the similarities between making a comedy and a horror.
According to Entertainment Weekly, “Get Out” was likely placed in the comedy category to give it a better chance in competing since it defied genres.
