‘Get Out’ to compete as a comedy at Golden Globes

HOLLYWOOD — “Get Out” which was labeled a “horror” film as its debut — a movie critically acclaimed for its social commentary on race relations, was placed in the “comedy” category for the 2018 Golden Globes.

“Get Out is a documentary,” said Jordan Peele, director of the movie.

‘Get Out’ is a documentary. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) November 15, 2017

The 38-year-old comedian spoke to CBS “This Morning” on Wednesday where he spoke about the process of the movie made over $200 million in the box office. The movie was centered on a young black man (Daniel Kaluuya), who meets the family of his white girlfriend (played by Allison Williams) when horror takes place.

“I was trying to bring a piece of the conversation that I had never seen put on film before. I felt like there was this void in the way we talk about race,” @JordanPeele says of “Get Out” pic.twitter.com/ecKA7gbMSQ — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 15, 2017

Despite making the statement about the film being a documentary, he did comment on the similarities between making a comedy and a horror.

According to Entertainment Weekly, “Get Out” was likely placed in the comedy category to give it a better chance in competing since it defied genres.