× How you can get involved with the FOX61 Student News

The FOX61 Student News program empowers Connecticut middle and high school students to explore the world of multi-media journalism by giving them the opportunity to capture, edit and publish original content under the guidance of industry professionals.

Each student produced and hosted segment will showcase a local story or event, highlighting all that is great about our state and align with our station’s mission of HOPE. Segments will be featured on-air during Friday’s Morning News at 6:20 a.m. 8:20 a.m., the 5 and 10 p.m. news, twice during the FOX61 Morning News on Saturday, on our Facebook page and right here on FOX61.com!

We are looking for 1 minute 20 second stories that are student produced. The students should develop the subject, shoot the B Roll and interviews, write, produce and edit the stories. The news stories should be of general interest to a wide audience throughout the state. They should be evergreen, meaning that they are not particularly time sensitive. The stories should be journalistically sound, present both sides of an issue and answer the “who, what, why, when, where and how.”

We are happy to help guide you, and provide speakers if needed.

Stay tuned and keep an eye out for the next news star! If your school would like to get involved email us at studentnews@fox61.com.