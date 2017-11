Jewish Family Services celebrated the expansion of the Anja Rosenberg Kosher Food Pantry Tuesday night.

Attorney general George Jepsen and his wife Diana, opened up their home for the event. The pantry provided food, toiletries, cleaning supplies and other needs for residents of the Greater Hartford area. It was a fun night by all and for a very worthy cause.

The event was hosted by FOX61’s Jenn Bernstein and Jim Altman.