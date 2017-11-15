× Lady Gaga stops show at Mohegan Sun to check on injured fan; gifts her backstage passes

UNCASVILLE — One of the top pop stars is receiving a lot of praise after she stopped her concert in Connecticut to assist a fan in need.

During her performance at Mohegan Sun, a fan got hit in the face and was bleeding.

“Are you going to stay? Do you need some extra help?,” Gaga is heard saying on a Twitter video posted by a fan in attenedance.

She then calmly spoke to the fan, whose name is Meredith, until paramedics arrived.

“I just looked over and I saw. Are you doing alright? Do you need some extra help?” she said. “Yeah? Okay, so do you need a paramedic? They’re on their way? Okay.”

Gaga then dedicated her next song, “Paparazzi,” to the injured fan and urged her team to give her a backstage pass at the show. She also took a moment to remind the audience that there are some things that are “more important than show business.”

VIDEO: A fan was hit in the face & started bleeding during tonight’s show, so Lady Gaga stopped the show to make sure she was fine & gave her a backstage pass! @ladygaga #JoanneWorldTour #JoanneWorldTourConnecticut pic.twitter.com/pVLruwbT0d — Joanne World Tour (@ladygaga_JWT) November 12, 2017