Lady Gaga stops show at Mohegan Sun to check on injured fan; gifts her backstage passes
UNCASVILLE — One of the top pop stars is receiving a lot of praise after she stopped her concert in Connecticut to assist a fan in need.
During her performance at Mohegan Sun, a fan got hit in the face and was bleeding.
“Are you going to stay? Do you need some extra help?,” Gaga is heard saying on a Twitter video posted by a fan in attenedance.
She then calmly spoke to the fan, whose name is Meredith, until paramedics arrived.
“I just looked over and I saw. Are you doing alright? Do you need some extra help?” she said. “Yeah? Okay, so do you need a paramedic? They’re on their way? Okay.”
Gaga then dedicated her next song, “Paparazzi,” to the injured fan and urged her team to give her a backstage pass at the show. She also took a moment to remind the audience that there are some things that are “more important than show business.”