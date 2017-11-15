Lawmakers send budget fixes to governor, but issues remain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD — Connecticut's state budget debate is over — at least for now.

The House of Representatives on Wednesday voted 123-to-12 in favor of fixes to the recently passed two-year $41.3 billion budget. The Senate approved those same changes on Tuesday. The bill now moves to the governor.

The bill makes various changes to a tax on hospitals that provides the state and hospitals with federal reimbursement funds.

It also fixes language that held up $26.4 million in financial assistance to elderly renters. Democratic representatives from Vernon and Windham complained the fix will disproportionately harm their communities, which will have to come up with thousands of dollars to help cover the program.

Republican Rep. Melissa Ziobron is warning lawmakers their work isn't done, noting this new budget is already in deficit.