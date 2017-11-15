× PD: Police investigating 2 incidents of attempted abductions near a Hartford school

HARTFORD — Hartford police said they are investigating two separate incidents regarding possible attempted abductions near an elementary school.

Hartford police said the incidents occurred in the area of E.B. Kennelly School during bus pick-ups and drop-offs.

“Both incidents involved similar suspect and vehicle descriptions which were a white male (possibly light skin Hispanic male) operating a gray 4 door sedan (possibly an Acura TL) with tinted windows,” said Hartford Deputy Chief Brian Foley.

Foley said the first incident occurred on September 22 around 3 p.m., in the area of Fairfield Avenue and Freeman Street. The second incident occurred on November 14 around 3:30 p.m., in the area of Roxbury Street and Fairfield Avenue.

“During both incidents, the suspect followed the young girls (10-13 years of age) and attempted to lure them into his vehicle,” said Foley.

Foley said both investigations are ongoing and Hartford police is providing extra attention to their local schools.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, you’re asked to call Lt. Sonia Watson (860) 757-4041.