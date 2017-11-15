× PD: Teen dead after being shot near Hamden walking trail

HAMDEN — Police said Leeandre Benton, 18, of Hamden died after he was shot multiple times on Dudley Street Monday afternoon.

Hamden police said they found Benton lying near the Farmington Canal Trail. Benton was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital with life-threatening injuries where he died Wednesday morning.

The Hamden Police Department Major Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit are conducting the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamden police at (203) 230-4040.

41.337019 -72.933574