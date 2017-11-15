× Trump’s sip of water during press conference goes viral

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has paused an address to the nation to take a swig of water — twice.

Trump took a brief break Wednesday to reach for the water during a blow-by-blow account of his five-nation trip to Asia.

Trump first reached into the lectern to seek water and required help from others in the room to spot a bottle on a nearby table. He took another drink a few minutes later.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump frequently mocked then-rival Florida Sen. Marco Rubio’s frequent water breaks.

Trump said of Rubio during a 2015 appearance in South Carolina: “Rubio, I’ve never seen a young guy sweat that much.”

Trump added: “He’s drinking water, water, water, I never saw anything like this with him with the water.”