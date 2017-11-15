× President Trump speaks on his trip to Asia

President Trump is back at the White House Wednesday after a whirlwind 12-day, five-country trip to Asia. The President tweeted that he would be making a “major statement from the @WhiteHouse upon” his return.

The President also has a lot of things on his plate as he returns. There are the allegations against Roy Moore, with most of the top Republicans in Washington calling on Moore to step aside. Will the President weigh in?

Also in Washington, Senate Republicans are still working on tax reform and now saying their plan may include a repeal of the individual mandate to the Affordable Care Act.