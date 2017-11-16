Breezy night with temps in the mid 30s; Sunny Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hail, rainbows and thunder, oh my! Some cold air above our heads provided enough instability for a wild afternoon. With low topped thunderstorms and a low sun angle, we had the perfect ingredients for some stunning rainbow photos! Other than a leftover shower in spots, the rain is pretty much over with.

It will turn breezy tonight with a west wind at 10 to 20 miles an hour and gusts up to 30 mph. Skies will clear out with temperatures tumbling into the low to mid 30s.

Friday will be sunny but breezy with highs in the low to mid 40s inland, upper 40s for the shoreline. Northwest gusts could reach up to 35 miles an hour.

We are pushing back the timing of rain for Saturday. it looks like the morning will start off dry and sunny. Clouds will move in with a few showers possible in the afternoon. But it looks wetter late-day and at night. A few showers could linger into early Sunday (maybe ending as a wet snow or mix in the hills). But most of Sunday will be dry and windy with a southeast wind and gusts up to 40 miles an hour. High temperatures both weekend days will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Great news! The weather looks really quiet in the days leading up to Thanksgiving with lots of sun and even a few milder days in the 50s as well.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Early shower/storm. Gradual clearing and becoming breezy. Lows: Mid-upper 30s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: low to mid 40s, upper 40s shoreline.

Saturday: Sun to clouds, chance for afternoon showers. Steady rain late and at night. High: mid 40s - near 50 degrees.

Sunday: Chance for a lingering shower or flurries (hills) early. Partly/mostly cloudy, windy. High: Mid 40s to near 50 degrees.

Monday: Partly cloudy, chilly. High: upper 30s to low 40s.

Tuesday: Milder, sunny. High: Low 50s.

Wednesday: Sunny. High: Near 50.

Thanksgiving: GRAVY!! And Sun. High: Mid 40s.

