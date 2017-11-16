× Bridgeport City Hall: Suspect in custody following armed robbery with shots fired; 2nd person on the loose

BRIDGEPORT — Spokesman for Bridgeport City Hall, Av Harris said one suspect is in custody, the other is on the loose after shots were fired during an armed robbery Thursday morning.

Harris said the armed robbery occurred at a Eblens shoe store on 586 Pequonnock Street around 9:30 a.m. and shots were exchanged between the suspects and Bridgeport police.

Harris said Bridgeport police believe the suspect who escaped the scene, is the gunman wanted for the shooting at a Stratford bar Tuesday night.

At this time, Bridgeport police have not released the ID of the suspect arrested.

On Tuesday, Stratford police said a bartender was shot after a gunman walked into a bar named “BAR” and demanded money. After shooting the bartender, police said the gunman then fled the scene.

“The bartender (Regi Woodard) was shot in the abdomen,” said Stratford Police Capt. Frank Eannotti. “He was transported to Bridgeport Hospital and underwent surgery,”

On Thursday, Woodward’s brother, Sean, told FOX61″He’s come out strong after a few initial surgeries. He will have a couple more for sure, but he is aware and responsive. All the support from friends and family have encouraged him and energized him. We read a lot of the Facebook and GoFundMe messages to him and he is super appreciative and thankful for every single kind word and show of support.”

Sean added that it is premature to say that his brother will make a complete recovery.

“He is not paralyzed. He has shown ability to move all limbs. Doesn’t mean full recovery yet, but also doesn’t mean paralysis.”

