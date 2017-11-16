× Bridgeport PD: Man charged with murder in connection to the death of a teen

BRIDGEPORT — Police said they arrested Lonnie Mebane, 53, Wednesday and charged him with the murder of Eric Diaz.

Bridgeport police said the shooting occured on Beardsley Street and Newfield Avenue on September 14. Police said 19-year-old Diaz was found shot in the stomach where he died later that night.

“Mebane allegedly shot Diaz during a robbery that occurred when Diaz entered his car to sell drugs to him,” said police.

Mebane is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.