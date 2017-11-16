Cars to check out at the Connecticut International Auto Show

Photo Gallery
HARTFORD — Car lovers can check out the latest models at the Connecticut International Auto Show.
The show runs from Friday, November 17 to Sunday, November 19. Hundreds of the latest models will be on display at the Connecticut Convention Center. The event is presented by the Connecticut Automotive Retailers Association.
Event Hours
Friday: 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Adults – $12.00
Children (6-12) – $5.00
Children under 6 – Free
Children under 6 – Free
Military – Free (with appropriate military ID – white active duty or blue retired military cards)
41.762908 -72.668139